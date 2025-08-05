Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 306.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Edison International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 212,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,488 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $760,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

