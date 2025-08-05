Raiffeisen Bank International AG Raises Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.07% of DHT worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in DHT by 81.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in DHT by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 223.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of DHT opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.02.

DHT Dividend Announcement

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 510.0%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHT

About DHT

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.