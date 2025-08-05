Raiffeisen Bank International AG Lowers Position in Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its stake in Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280,000 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Oatly Group by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 75,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 75,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 463.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTLY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $24.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Oatly Group Trading Up 9.7%

OTLY opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.