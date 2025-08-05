Raiffeisen Bank International AG Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Analog Devices by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.3%

Analog Devices stock opened at $222.40 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.67.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

