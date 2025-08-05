Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Magnite were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 74.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 85.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth about $290,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Magnite Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, CFO David Day sold 38,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $722,866.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 443,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,404,855.60. The trade was a 7.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 44,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $890,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,540. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 959,227 shares of company stock worth $18,854,021. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.