Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Ciena were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $187,162.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,056.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $559,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,770,552.11. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,891 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. Ciena Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

