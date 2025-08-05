Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Insider James Ci Lee Sells 1,116 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $171,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $39,413.52. This trade represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Ci Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 31st, James Ci Lee sold 3,509 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.74, for a total transaction of $542,982.66.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $154.81 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $157.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average of $108.27.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

