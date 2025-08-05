Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. Hexcel Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.31.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.