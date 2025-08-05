Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 26,932 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,932 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.90% of Compass Diversified worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compass Diversified to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 2.7%

Compass Diversified stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $493.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

