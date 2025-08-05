AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $321.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.01 and a 12 month high of $326.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPF. Piper Sandler upgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AppFolio

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $885,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,542,000. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Donald Casey III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.73 per share, with a total value of $870,920.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,086.88. This represents a 16.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and have sold 14,639 shares valued at $3,433,222. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.