Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 58.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,937,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,800,000 after acquiring an additional 716,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,659,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,597,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 726,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,429,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $262.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.38 and a 200-day moving average of $184.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HSBC lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

