Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.06 Million Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of Dutch Bros worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $17,266,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 359.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 162,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,373,933 shares in the company, valued at $170,970,654.66. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138 over the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.63. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

