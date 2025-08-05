Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,113,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,864,000 after acquiring an additional 49,922 shares during the period. Headland Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 137,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.69. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

