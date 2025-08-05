Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,187 Shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.20% of FirstService worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 155.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 52.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 5,511.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 23.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FSV. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $196.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average of $175.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 0.95. FirstService Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $201.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.