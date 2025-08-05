Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,677,000 after acquiring an additional 710,684 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Progressive by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,677 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,983,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,433,722,000 after acquiring an additional 915,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,521,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,323,018,000 after acquiring an additional 153,044 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,447,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,305,262,000 after buying an additional 337,146 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $241.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $208.13 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $1,509,141.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,703.04. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $26,332,348. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

