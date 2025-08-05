Blair William & Co. IL Has $18.49 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,281 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $18,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,268,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 716,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,238,000 after acquiring an additional 494,828 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,277.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 425,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 417,995 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,322,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 199.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 231,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,905,000 after buying an additional 154,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $238.34 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.71.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

