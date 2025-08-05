Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,502,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,209,000 after purchasing an additional 484,053 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $144,799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 30.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,192,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,241 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,990,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.