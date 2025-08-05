Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $16,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,619 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15,313.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,712,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,588 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,555,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,089,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,813,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,036,000 after acquiring an additional 143,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.8468 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

