Argent Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,727 Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 35,967.2% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,612,000 after buying an additional 1,070,025 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 65,113.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,919,000 after buying an additional 701,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,651,000 after buying an additional 411,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,991,000 after buying an additional 145,861 shares during the period. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 4th quarter worth about $36,403,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $318.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1 year low of $266.56 and a 1 year high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap-On

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.