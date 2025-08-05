Blair William & Co. IL Has $19.76 Million Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 1,260.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 157,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

SPX Technologies stock opened at $200.69 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.03 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

