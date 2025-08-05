Blair William & Co. IL Has $19.18 Million Stock Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 2.16% of Portillo’s worth $19,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Portillo’s by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $710.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Berkshire Partners Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $122,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Portillo’s in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

