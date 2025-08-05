Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Boosted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,447,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,344,000 after acquiring an additional 209,549 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 610,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after acquiring an additional 92,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 484,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.0%

AMP stock opened at $506.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $522.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.