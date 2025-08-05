Argent Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,775 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Stock Up 1.0%

INTC stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $27.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.