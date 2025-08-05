Q3 EPS Estimates for Under Armour Decreased by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

NYSE UAA opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 191,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,627.44. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,317,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,741,000 after purchasing an additional 263,988 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,006 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after purchasing an additional 965,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 36.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,465,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after buying an additional 1,452,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

