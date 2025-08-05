Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for CNI Earnings

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 49.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 13.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.