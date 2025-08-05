William Blair Predicts Higher Earnings for Telus Digital

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Telus Digital in a research report issued on Monday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Telus Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut Telus Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Telus Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Telus Digital from $3.49 to $3.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.84.

Telus Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Telus Digital stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Telus Digital has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $711.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. Telus Digital had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telus Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Telus Digital by 25.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 7,614,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 1,561,690 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Telus Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telus Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telus Digital in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telus Digital by 73.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 229,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Telus Digital Company Profile

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

