Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $761.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $571.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $537.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

