Argent Trust Co Buys 912 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Yum! Brands by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $147.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average of $146.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,965 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.