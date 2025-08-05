Argent Trust Co Buys 61 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $663.25 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.55 billion, a PE ratio of 159.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $534.36 and its 200 day moving average is $417.97.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.21.

View Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.