Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Dollar General by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,776 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 5,440.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,004 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Dollar General by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,206 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 839,698 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $126.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

