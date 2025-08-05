Argent Trust Co Has $651,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.1%

ET opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

