Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arhaus FY2025 Earnings

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Arhaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARHS. Wall Street Zen raised Arhaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Arhaus Stock Up 3.9%

ARHS stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $311.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Arhaus’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 185.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.