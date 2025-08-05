Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Hologic were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,283,000 after buying an additional 1,692,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,434,000 after acquiring an additional 572,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,147,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,898,000 after acquiring an additional 668,086 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,770,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,723,000 after purchasing an additional 307,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,625,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

