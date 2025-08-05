Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 319.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $58,574.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,313,644.31. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

