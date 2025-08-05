Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,276,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,816,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $282.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.64 and a 200 day moving average of $257.56. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.27.

Read Our Latest Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.