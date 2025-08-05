Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Trimmed by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,227.36. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.8%

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

BR opened at $248.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.63 and a 200-day moving average of $238.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.29 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

