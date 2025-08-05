J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $372,000 Position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in CDW were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 78.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in CDW by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 237.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $172.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.47. CDW Corporation has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $231.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. CDW’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

