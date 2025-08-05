Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 551 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 9.51%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

