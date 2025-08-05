Critical Analysis: Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) vs. The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Similarweb and The9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 9 1 3.10 The9 0 0 0 0 0.00

Similarweb currently has a consensus target price of $14.3750, suggesting a potential upside of 81.85%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than The9.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -6.97% -71.14% -7.74% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Similarweb and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Similarweb and The9″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $249.91 million 2.68 -$11.46 million ($0.22) -35.93 The9 $111.71 million 0.99 -$10.06 million N/A N/A

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Similarweb.

Volatility and Risk

Similarweb has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Similarweb beats The9 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies. It also provides sales intelligence solutions for its customers to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers to generate leads quickly; and shopper intelligence solutions for its customers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process. In addition, the company offers investor intelligence solutions for its customers to access an end-to-end view of market, sector, and company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities; forecast market performance; and perform due diligence. Further, it provides data-as-a-service and advisory services. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, consumer finance, consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, business-to-business software, payment processors, travel, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

About The9

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

