NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in NIKE by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NYSE NKE opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

