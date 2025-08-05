J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $967,000 Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,479,000 after purchasing an additional 278,193 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 33.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 145,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of ELS opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,644.64. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

