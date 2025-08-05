Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 92,094 Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,094 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 86,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.0% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 347,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,002,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 49.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 72.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,966,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $919,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $176.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.92.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

