Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 11.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 71,430,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 41,308,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

