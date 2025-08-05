Banco Santander S.A. Sells 606 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. CIBC set a $74.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,402.50. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,154 shares of company stock worth $572,889. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

