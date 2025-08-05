Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 5,006 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NU were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 286,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of NU by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NU opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

