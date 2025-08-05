Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Trading Up 25.4% – Here’s Why

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) traded up 25.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). 14,460,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,805% from the average session volume of 758,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.56.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.