Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Down 21.7% – Here’s Why

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 376 ($5.00). Approximately 2,084,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 636,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.38).

Auction Technology Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 465.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 537.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £463.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.29.

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

