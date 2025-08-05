Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $188.59 and last traded at $188.52, with a volume of 3777288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 36.85%.

In related news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $146,890.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,110. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,913 shares of company stock worth $40,671,107. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,211,000 after purchasing an additional 712,179 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after buying an additional 5,204,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,953,000 after buying an additional 655,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,574,000 after purchasing an additional 810,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

