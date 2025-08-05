Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOGGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.37 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.02 ($0.04), with a volume of 7,388 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.38.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

