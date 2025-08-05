Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Solera National Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and traded as low as $8.95. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

